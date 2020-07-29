Home of the Week, 10924 Derrydown Way, San Diego, Ca 92130
10924 Derrydown Way, Front (PeTer_Lau)
10924 Derrydown Way, Living Room (PeTer_Lau)
10924 Derrydown Way, Back Yard (PeTer_Lau)
Beautifully 5 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, 3,476 sq ft upgraded Belmont home with expansive views from both upstairs and downstairs. 1 bedroom with full bath on first level. Gourmet kitchen. Spacious Master Suite. All baths have been tastefully updated. Hardwood floors in Family Room and upstairs bedrooms. Lots of light. Elevated lot location affords pleasant Pacific breezes throughout. Exceptional home for entertaining and to raise a family.
$1,799,000
Lisette Omoss
Coastal Premier Properties
858.361.7778
Cal BRE # 01004196
