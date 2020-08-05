Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Real Estate

Home of the Week, 4795 Thurston Place

4795 Thurston Place, Front  ()
4795 Thurston Place, Entrance  ()
4795 Thurston Place, Pool  ()
Aug. 5, 2020
4:45 PM
Fantastic home on cul-de-sac with resort-like black bottom pool, spa, & 2 waterfalls! Large foyer with high ceiling leading to open floor plan of living, dining, family room and kitchen. One bedroom of 5 conveniently located downstairs. Three car garage has separate doors to each! Breakfast area features huge window with view to pool area – picture perfect! Expansive upstairs features private master suite with separate retreat & fireplace. Additional amenities are solar system for pool, 2 A/C units, built-in BBQ, fire pit & large side yard with lush green grass and much more. This home is ready to live a dream life!
$2,100,000

Cheryl Chase-Berkson
858-922-3720 | DRE # 00576911
Chase Pacific Property Management & Real Estate Services
chasepacific.com

