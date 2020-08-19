Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Real Estate

Home of the Week, 10924 Derrydown Way, San Diego, Ca 92130

10924 Derrydown Way, Front  ()
10924 Derrydown Way, Living Room  ()
10924 Derrydown Way, Back  ()
Aug. 19, 2020
3:36 PM
Beautifully 5 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, 3,476 sq ft upgraded Belmont home with expansive views from both upstairs and downstairs. 1 bedroom with full bath on first level. Gourmet kitchen. Spacious Master Suite. All baths have been tastefully updated. Hardwood floors in Family Room and upstairs bedrooms. Lots of light. Elevated lot location affords pleasant Pacific breezes throughout. Exceptional home for entertaining and to raise a family.
$1,556,000

Lisette Omoss
Coastal Premier Properties
858.361.7778
Cal BRE # 01004196

Real EstateHome of the Week

