Home of the Week, 306 Del Mar Heights Rd, Del Mar

Super price for this ocean view 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a large level lot short distance to the beach and village of Del Mar! City says okay for an ADU (accessory dwelling unit)! Enjoy the sunsets from everywhere including the large patio & outdoor living room! Fruit trees, tropical landscaping, stone pillars, fire place in the living room ad to the ambiance of this Contemporary Mediterranean home which was lovingly built by the owner 40 years ago. Take a stroll to Torrey Pines State Beach & sidewalks take you to the Village of Del Mar!

$1,735,000

Marla Zanelli,

Broker Associate

858-922-1341

realestate@delmarla.com

MarlaZanelliRealEstate.com