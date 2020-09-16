1715 Coast Boulevard, Del Mar 92014
PRIME LOCATION, Rebuilt in 2016 using the highest and most uniquely cool finishes available to withstand Beach living. Property is being sold fully leased & Solar is owned. Currently a single family home, but you have the option of using as a duplex by locking one door. 2 High end kitchens, Separate game room, Ocean views, Huge Master Suite with Private Balcony, Cantina style doors, Iron Cased windows, 2 car garage and 4 guest parking spots with full RV Hookups, Dry Sauna, and a Zen spa retreat with BBQ.
Just Listed at $5,995,000
Mike Cady
Luxury Real Estate Specialist
Coastal Premier Properties
619-992-4968
mikecady@realtor.com
DRE #01136676
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.