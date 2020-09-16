1715 Coast Boulevard, Del Mar 92014

PRIME LOCATION, Rebuilt in 2016 using the highest and most uniquely cool finishes available to withstand Beach living. Property is being sold fully leased & Solar is owned. Currently a single family home, but you have the option of using as a duplex by locking one door. 2 High end kitchens, Separate game room, Ocean views, Huge Master Suite with Private Balcony, Cantina style doors, Iron Cased windows, 2 car garage and 4 guest parking spots with full RV Hookups, Dry Sauna, and a Zen spa retreat with BBQ.

Just Listed at $5,995,000

Mike Cady

Luxury Real Estate Specialist

Coastal Premier Properties

619-992-4968

mikecady@realtor.com

DRE #01136676

