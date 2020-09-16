Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Real Estate

1715 Coast Boulevard, Del Mar 92014

1715 Coast Blvd, Street View  ()
1715 Coast Blvd, Indoor/Outdoor Living  ()
1715 Coast Blvd, Patio  ()
Sep. 16, 2020
4:31 PM
PRIME LOCATION, Rebuilt in 2016 using the highest and most uniquely cool finishes available to withstand Beach living. Property is being sold fully leased & Solar is owned. Currently a single family home, but you have the option of using as a duplex by locking one door. 2 High end kitchens, Separate game room, Ocean views, Huge Master Suite with Private Balcony, Cantina style doors, Iron Cased windows, 2 car garage and 4 guest parking spots with full RV Hookups, Dry Sauna, and a Zen spa retreat with BBQ.
Just Listed at $5,995,000

Mike Cady
Luxury Real Estate Specialist
Coastal Premier Properties
619-992-4968
mikecady@realtor.com
DRE #01136676

Real EstateHome of the Week

