Real Estate

1156 Highland Drive, Del Mar CA 92014

1156 Highland Drive, Yard  ()
1156 Highland Drive, Kitchen  ()
1156 Highland Drive, Patio Grill  (1156 Highland Drive, Patio Grill)
Sep. 23, 2020
3:47 PM
Very High End Custom Estate-Completely rebuilt in 2014. Premier Del Mar location with Great Coastal Views on a quiet street. You will love the Quality and comforts in this spacious home that lives like a single level. 3 Br’s, office & 2 full bath in main house, 1br/1ba Guest house on 28,000sf lot offering serene private park like setting. Designed to entertain friends & family. Lots of room to add a pool, workshop & RV Parking. NO Mello Roos - NO HOA - Top Schools - Close to Golf, Beach & Restaurants. Please visit 1156highlanddrive.com for More Information or Call Mike Cady at 619-992-4968
Just Listed at 2,449,000

Mike Cady
Luxury Real Estate Specialist
Coastal Premier Properties
619-992-4968
mikecady@realtor.com
DRE #01136676

Real EstateHome of the Week

