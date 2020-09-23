1156 Highland Drive, Del Mar CA 92014
Very High End Custom Estate-Completely rebuilt in 2014. Premier Del Mar location with Great Coastal Views on a quiet street. You will love the Quality and comforts in this spacious home that lives like a single level. 3 Br’s, office & 2 full bath in main house, 1br/1ba Guest house on 28,000sf lot offering serene private park like setting. Designed to entertain friends & family. Lots of room to add a pool, workshop & RV Parking. NO Mello Roos - NO HOA - Top Schools - Close to Golf, Beach & Restaurants. Please visit 1156highlanddrive.com for More Information or Call Mike Cady at 619-992-4968
Just Listed at 2,449,000
Mike Cady
Luxury Real Estate Specialist
Coastal Premier Properties
619-992-4968
mikecady@realtor.com
DRE #01136676
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.