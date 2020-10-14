Home of the Week, 1236 Stratford Court, Del Mar
1236 Stratford Court, Living Room ()
1236 Stratford Court, Back Porch ()
1236 Stratford Court, Ocean View ()
5 Bed | 5 Bath + 2 Power Bath
- Timeless Classic Coastal Estate, Privately Gated
- Stunning custom built home with Designer amenities throughout
- Impressive Entry Great room open to Gourmet Chef’s Kitchen with oversized Island
- Enjoy Ocean Views from all Main Living areas
- Lower level Game Room, wet bar & fireplace
- Elevator services all 3 Levels of Home
- Outdoor living spaces with covered loggias, built in BBQ and Fireplace
- 2 Custom Spas, one Hot and one Cold Plunge
- Located in the “Sweet Spot” of Olde Del Mar
$9,500,000 - $9,995,000
Donna Medrea
Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
858.204.1810
donna@donnamedrea.com
DRE #00922764
