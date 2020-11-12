Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week, 649 Seabright Ln, Solana Beach

1/3
649 Seabright Ln, Exterior  ()
2/3
649 Seabright Ln, Pool to Inside  ()
3/3
649 Seabright Ln, Wine Room  ()
Share

Irreplaceable Masterpiece!
Single story compound offers 7000+sq. ft., masterfully designed and finished with world class detail. 5 ensuite bedrooms include an attached guest studio, executive office, master retreat, wine room, detached yoga studio, sparkling pool & spa, and a rooftop deck with protected whitewater views! Spectacular great room with 24 ft. lift and glide doors create a seamless indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Gated & private, this 1/2 acre lot is located within minutes walking distance to the surf & sand, Cedros Design District and more.
Architecturally stunning with a beautiful flowing floor plan, this special property must be seen!
Offered at $8,500,000

Deb Weir
Willis Allen
619.540.5487
dweir@WILLISALLEN.com
DRE #00825339

Real EstateHome of the Week

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement