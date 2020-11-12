Home of the Week, 649 Seabright Ln, Solana Beach
Irreplaceable Masterpiece!
Single story compound offers 7000+sq. ft., masterfully designed and finished with world class detail. 5 ensuite bedrooms include an attached guest studio, executive office, master retreat, wine room, detached yoga studio, sparkling pool & spa, and a rooftop deck with protected whitewater views! Spectacular great room with 24 ft. lift and glide doors create a seamless indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Gated & private, this 1/2 acre lot is located within minutes walking distance to the surf & sand, Cedros Design District and more.
Architecturally stunning with a beautiful flowing floor plan, this special property must be seen!
Offered at $8,500,000
Deb Weir
Willis Allen
619.540.5487
dweir@WILLISALLEN.com
DRE #00825339
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.