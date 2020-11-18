Home of the Week, 205 S. Helix Avenue #57, Solana Beach, Ca. 92075
Incredible Ocean View 2 BR/2.5BA, 1769 sqft
Incredible Value! Relaxed coastal living Relaxed coastal living with breathtaking ocean views from this stunning turn-key oceanfront home walking distance to the beach, restaurants, shops and more. You will feel an instant sense of tranquility upon opening the front door, as you are greeted with warm breezes throughout the open-concept floor plan and sweeping sit-down views of the Pacific Ocean that can be enjoyed from most rooms.
$2,049,000
Alyssa Roulund
Windermere Homes & Estates
949-257-8872
DRE #01952356
Micah Logan
Windermere Homes & Estates
858-652-1218
DRE #01816660
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.