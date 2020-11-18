Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Home of the Week, 205 S. Helix Avenue #57, Solana Beach, Ca. 92075

205 S. Helix Avenue #57, Ocean View  ()
205 S. Helix Avenue #57, Bedroom  ()
205 S. Helix Avenue #57, Living Room  ()
Incredible Ocean View 2 BR/2.5BA, 1769 sqft
Incredible Value! Relaxed coastal living Relaxed coastal living with breathtaking ocean views from this stunning turn-key oceanfront home walking distance to the beach, restaurants, shops and more. You will feel an instant sense of tranquility upon opening the front door, as you are greeted with warm breezes throughout the open-concept floor plan and sweeping sit-down views of the Pacific Ocean that can be enjoyed from most rooms.
$2,049,000

Alyssa Roulund
Windermere Homes & Estates
949-257-8872
DRE #01952356

Micah Logan
Windermere Homes & Estates
858-652-1218
DRE #01816660

