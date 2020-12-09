Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Real Estate

Home of the Week, 1562 Camino Del Mar Unit 435, Del Mar, CA 92014

What a life style!
Turnkey and stunning Chateau L’Auberge condo located in coastal village of Del Mar. This gorgeous home is walkable to the village, beach, park and numerous dining choices, and possesses impressive renovations such as European Oak wood floors, shaker wood cabinets, Silver Stallion Quartz counters, crown molding and Bosch appliances. Access your lovely garden patio from dining room and bedroom. You have reserved underground parking and elevator.
Included with ownership is the L’Auberge Del Mar Resort & Spa hotel amenities (heated pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, two tennis courts).
$1,200,000

Cheri Luckhardt, REALTOR®
Windermere Homes & Estates
Fine Homes, Condos & Estates
619-518-4070 mobile
CA DRE#01202797

