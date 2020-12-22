Home of the Week, 434 Via De Vista, Solana Beach, CA 92075
5 Bed 6 Baths 4468 Sq ft
Panoramic OCEAN VIEWS from this legacy lot perched atop the beach & Cedros Design District. The alluring flat usable lot spans the entire block at just under .5 acre. The grounds are accentuated by enchanted gardens, magical outdoor canopied dining area with fireplace, pool, spa, firepit, BBQ, and much more. This coastal estate features a newly remodeled kitchen with many upgrades throughout. This charming property is truly special. View the virtual tour and then come experience it yourself.
Priced at $4,899,000
Tyler Brown, President/Broker
TRINITY HOMES & INVESTMENTS
858.442.3449 | Tyler@T3Homes.com
www.T3Homes.com
