Home of the Week, 5256 Caminito Vista Lujo, San Diego

5256 Caminito Vista Lujo, Kitchen  ()
5256 Caminito Vista Lujo, Bathroom  ()
5256 Caminito Vista Lujo, Light & Bright  ()
Only $4,650 per month, including FREE UNLIMITED GOLF
• Single Level detached 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car attached, oversized garage home
• Enjoy security in the guard gated enclave of Palacio Del Mar
• Live on the golf course with sweeping views overlooking the 2nd green
• Country club amenities: 2 pools, 4 tennis courts, 2 pickleball courts, 1 basketball court, tot lot, pocket parks, hiking, biking and riding trails
• Refrigerator, washer and dryer is included and located in the house
• Stunning stone flooring in all the high traffic living areas
• Newer stainless steel appliances in the kitchen: dishwasher, microwave, separate oven plus a gas cook top
• Cozy fireplace for those cold winter nights
• Welcome home to affordable, luxury living!

Lisa Vomero-Inouye
Big Block Realty
858-945-2692
www.BuyAndSellSanDiegoHomes.com
DRE #01316581

