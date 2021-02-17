Home of the Week, 2008 Seaview Avenue, Del Mar
The very BEST of Del Mar-custom built & masterfully crafted, this estate blends timeless design w/modern finishes, comfortable spaces with seamless indoor/outdoor living, ULTIMATE privacy on the coast & DRAMATIC WHITEWATER OCEAN views! With over 5900sf, 4BR, 4BA, designated office, theatre, wine cellar, bonus rm & walk out entertaining space w/vanishing edge pool & spa - you truly can have it all! Tucked into the hillside of Olde Del Mar yet min to Village, beaches, dining, shopping, dog beach & freeways.
$11,500,000
Corinne St. John, Realtor
Compass
858-500-6293
Corinne.Stjohn@Compass.com
DRE # 01933121
