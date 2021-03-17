Home of the Week, 390 Hidden Pines, Del Mar
390 Hidden Pines, Pool ()
390 Hidden Pines, Front ()
390 Hidden Pines, View ()
Presenting…
390 Hidden Pines, Del Mar
4 Bed + 2.5 Bath
2973 Sq Ft - 15000 Sq Ft lot
Exceptional Panoramic Ocean and Torrey Pines Views from this homes expansive Windows and Granite Salt water pool. It’s location is truly a piece of paradise, privately nestled on the hill overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Remodel to your taste or build your Dream Home!
Priced at $3,150,000
Debe McInnis,
Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
Real Estate Specialist
858-722-2989 | DRE# 01118027
Debe.McInnis@SothebysRealty.com
