Copyright © 2021, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week, 390 Hidden Pines, Del Mar

1/3
390 Hidden Pines, Pool  ()
2/3
390 Hidden Pines, Front  ()
3/3
390 Hidden Pines, View  ()
Share

Presenting…
390 Hidden Pines, Del Mar
4 Bed + 2.5 Bath
2973 Sq Ft - 15000 Sq Ft lot
Exceptional Panoramic Ocean and Torrey Pines Views from this homes expansive Windows and Granite Salt water pool. It’s location is truly a piece of paradise, privately nestled on the hill overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Remodel to your taste or build your Dream Home!
Priced at $3,150,000

Debe McInnis,
Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
Real Estate Specialist
858-722-2989 | DRE# 01118027
Debe.McInnis@SothebysRealty.com

Real EstateHome of the Week

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement