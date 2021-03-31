Home of the Week, 2411 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA 92014
THIS IS A LEGAL DUPLEX
6 beds | Each unit has 2BA & 2 Half BA | 3,432 sq ft
Rare opportunity to create large residence in the beach colony of Del Mar. Property is currently a duplex but could be converted to single family residence. Property is extremely well cared for, loads of upgrades including slab granite counter tops, high end appliances. One side of duplex is rented and the other is used by owner. Location is superb. The lifestyle in Del Mar doesn’t get any better than Beach Colony.
$4,895,000
Wendy Ramp,
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Call or Text:
858-735-0992
Wendy@WendyRamp.com
CA BRE #00606975
