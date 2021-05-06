Copyright © 2021, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Home of the Week, 325 S Sierra Ave Unit 45, Solana Beach, CA, 92075

Phenomenal panoramic ocean views throughout.
Perfectly situated in the private and tranquil gated community of Seascape Shores the home is adjacent to the exclusive staircase leading to one of the most beautiful stretches of beach in San Diego.
Recently redesigned and remodeled with intelligence and impeccable detail- the vision to create the perfect elegant, contemporary, functional, and inviting coastal sanctuary has been achieved.
The home is sold fully furnished with all designer pieces that were curated precisely for comfort and easy living. Moments from all the best of both Solana Beach and Del Mar including Dog Beach, the Coastal Rail Trail, and the Cedros Design District.
Come live the California dream.
www.325ssierra45.com
$2,500,000

Tanya Parks
Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
Mobile: 619.550.8887
DRE #1961090

