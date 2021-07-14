Home of the Week, 7241 Arroyo Grande, San Diego, Ca. 92129

Located in the highly desirable community of Cabrera in Torrey Santa Fe (56 fwy/ Camino Del Sur). 4 bedrooms/2.5 baths 2329 sq. ft. This home has been completely refreshed! New exterior and interior paint throughout. All cabinetry and staircase has also been painted a matte white. Light and bright with high ceilings and loads of windows which make it very inviting. GORGEOUS new quartz countertops in kitchen and baths. NEW carpet, updated contemporary lighting, hardware, fixtures, epoxy garage floors and other special touches. Cool… Classy… Clean. Highly acclaimed Poway Unified schools. Close to bike trails, shopping/restaurants and schools. Convenient location just off the I-56 and minutes to the I-15 & 1-5 freeways/Del Mar beaches. Move-in ready!!

$1,350,000

Lori Ellen Coven, Realtor

“Selling CAVES to CASTLES”

HomeSmart Realty West

619.884.6111

DRE #01046608