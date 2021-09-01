Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week, 306 Lynwood Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075

3 Bedroom 3 Bath 2,228 Sq ft
Perch on an elevated lot this home enjoys sweeping 180-degree ocean views, including white water views! Elegant coastal contemporary, newly constructed with clean architectural lines and a soothing neutral palette throughout. A magnificent Torrey Pine tree frames the south ocean views. The custom Fleetwood doors on both the west and south great room walls vanish to create true idyllic indoor/outdoor living. The great room, dining area, and kitchen are open and airy with wide plank blonde wood floors and crisp white walls. Caesarstone quartz countertops and Aran Cucine white Italian kitchen cabinets surround the oversized center island.
$5,480,000

Julie Howe, M.B.A.
Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
858.361.2012
www.JulieMHowe.com
DRE# 00964776

