Home of the Week, 519 S. Nardo Ave., Solana Beach

Large, two-story home located on a .25 acre lot with ocean views and just 5 blocks to the beach. Desirable cul-de-sac location, unique spaces such as sunken living room, Gatsby-like dining room, winding staircase, and kitchen with glass ceiling. Family room opens to a deck and large wrap-around yard with tall ivy covered walls providing privacy while you open the windows to bring in the ocean breeze. Endless possibilities for this large home and lot such as a pool, ADU, RV. Upstairs you’ll find a large master suite with add-on room perfect for an office, nursery, etc. Ocean views from the upstairs bedrooms and loft and just minutes to Cedros Design Center, Fletcher Cove beach, Del Mar Fairgrounds, and award-winning schools.

