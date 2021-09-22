Home of the Week, 519 S. Nardo Ave., Solana Beach
Large, two-story home located on a .25 acre lot with ocean views and just 5 blocks to the beach. Desirable cul-de-sac location, unique spaces such as sunken living room, Gatsby-like dining room, winding staircase, and kitchen with glass ceiling. Family room opens to a deck and large wrap-around yard with tall ivy covered walls providing privacy while you open the windows to bring in the ocean breeze. Endless possibilities for this large home and lot such as a pool, ADU, RV. Upstairs you’ll find a large master suite with add-on room perfect for an office, nursery, etc. Ocean views from the upstairs bedrooms and loft and just minutes to Cedros Design Center, Fletcher Cove beach, Del Mar Fairgrounds, and award-winning schools.
Jeannine Melville
Luxury Realtor®
EXP Realty
760.621.4255
info@realtorjeannine.com
DRE #02002350
