Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week, 2127 Heather Ln, Old Del Mar

Share

Artful symmetry gives rise to peaceful rhythms!
A Magical place with expanses of glass: This warm Contemporary sits in a quiet neighborhood just minutes to the famed Del Mar Beaches, the Del Mar Racetrack and so many fantastic restaurants! This amazing 3BR/3BA offers something for everyone with a seamless flow. Its Master Suite is set apart on the upper level and takes advantage of sweeping Ocean Views, its high ceilings, private office, spa bath and walk-out deck is simply divine! Big central kitchen is open to all, private lower 2-bedroom wing, and a Great Room Oasis. Bamboo floors and cabinetry throughout create an intimate warm ambiance. A Hidden Gem!
Offered at: $2,995,000

Sherry Shriver, Realtor
Compass
858.395.8800
sherry.shriver@compass.com
DRE 00804683

Real EstateHome of the Week

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement