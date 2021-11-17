Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week, 4482 Rosecliff Pl, San Diego

4327 SqFt features 4 bedrooms +2 Office/bonus room, 4.5 baths, 3 car garage
Rare opportunity to own a home in secluded gated community of Torrey Woods Estates!
Live in QUIET elegance in this magnificent rural community of executive homes.
Enter through a gated courtyard into beautiful foyer. Spacious home; garage, 1 Bedroom and Full Bath on 1st floor, Breakfast nook, Gourmet kitchen/Chef’s dream with granite counter tops, Large Center Island, Wine Cooler, Stainless steel appliances & Stainless steel range hood, Bosch dishwasher, Viking stove top, Double oven, Subzero fridge, Dual-sided fireplace in living/dining room, Butler’s pantry, Plantation shutters, Wine Cellar, Master Suite Features a View, Balcony.
Offer price $2,600,000

Raana Jamshide
Broker Associate, REALTOR® | CRS, ILHM, CIPS
Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
858.229.2200 | raana@homesatsandiego.com
DRE#01255312
www.homesbyraana.com

