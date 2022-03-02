Share
Real Estate

1935 Santa Fe Avenue, Del Mar, CA 92014

3 Bd plus optional | 2 Ba | 1561 Sq ft
Over .25 acre in the Beach Colony! Be the next to live the Del Mar lifestyle in what is a rare opportunity to own one of the largest lots in the Beach Colony. On the market for the first time, 1935 Santa Fe Ave not only offers an existing residence within one of Del Mar’s most sought-after neighborhoods, but also a large parcel of untouched land, presenting a remarkable possibility of development. This property is just steps from the sand with lots of privacy and parking. The current residence is an adorable adobe beach cottage with 3 bedrooms plus an optional room, 2 full bathrooms and a detached 2 car garage. Walk to beachfront dining, shops, hiking trails and the Del Mar Race Track.
$5,995,000

Krista Sozinho
Compass
760-464-4653
krista.sozinho@compass.com
DRE #01964602

