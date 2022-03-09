1935 Santa Fe Avenue, 536 N. Cedros Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075
4 BD | 3.5 BA | 2,542 sq ft
536NCedrosAve.com
Steps to locals’ beach, dining, boutiques, award winning schools, and train station, yet perfectly tucked at end of cul-de-sac for tranquility and privacy; this extensively renovated single story home with separate entrance studio is quintessential coastal living. The adorable studio offers countless opportunities. The main house is flooded with natural light, vaulted ceilings, oak floors, stunning kitchen, and dream baths; beautifully designed to be enjoyed. Complete with relaxing porch, spacious front and rear yards, great for indoor--outdoor entertaining or winding down a perfect day on the coast.
Offered at $3,495,000
Ryan Stafford
StaffordREGroup.com | Compass
760.807.1514
Stafford@StaffordREGroup.com
111 S. Cedros Ave. #100, Solana Beach, CA. 92075
CA BRE#0193873
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.