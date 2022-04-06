Home of the Week - 350 Punta Baja, Solana Beach
A Bounty of Beauty, Nature & Nurture
Step through the gates of this Magical Property and you’ve arrived in an enchanting world of “English Gardens” surrounded by Panoramic Countryside views and the Lomas Santa Fe Golf Course! A luxurious Indoor/Outdoor Lifestyle created by wrap-around terraces and multiple windows and doors that step out from most rooms. This wonderful 3BR Single-Level has a European feel and marvelous Contemporary Touches! Its Dream Kitchen includes beautiful custom cabinetry, Top of the Line Appliances, light & open with simple pleasures & bring the gardens in. Beautifully scaled Great Room, central to all & view-enhanced is perfect for entertaining.
Offered at: $2,575,000
Sherry Shriver, Realtor
858.395.8800
www.ranchosantafeproperties.com
DRE 00804683
COMPASS
