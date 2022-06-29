Home of the Week - 424 Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach, CA 92075
IT’S SO CLOSE . . . .
Across the street from Ocean Front as well as the access to TIDE BEACH! Privacy galore with a fully enclosed 3 Bedroom + 2 Baths beach paradise. This SINGLE story includes: Main House: 2 BR+1 Full Bath/shower & larger laundry room. Also, a STUDIO + ¾ Bath with a sunny front entrance. Charming + charming + charming home with wood floors, fireplace, and a delightful kitchen. A perfect, walled, corner lot with lush landscaping, and an exclusive auto-security door to the interior parking in the ample .16 acres. Plenty of Room for a POOL + ADU! Perfect as it is, or use the incredible plans by Jennifer Bolyn of EOS & build a magnificent, luxury +4,100 sq. ft. What’s not to like? Bring a towel and hit the beach!
Priced at $4,150,000
Gloria Doinoff, Realtor
858-204-4667
Lic. #00972797
Coldwell Banker
