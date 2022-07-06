Home of the Week - 13979 Dentata Lane, San Diego 92130
Welcome to Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley! Built in 2016 this private 4BR (plus an office), 4.5BA is located on a secluded cul de sac with a large park right in front. First floor has bedroom with a full bath. A chef’s kitchen with high end appliances, extra large island, Silestone counters. The upstairs family room has a theatre system complete with a theatre screen, projector and black out curtains. The Master suite has a luxurious bathtub and separate shower with two vanities. The walk in closet is custom built. The other three bedrooms are spacious and have their own bathrooms. This home is on a large lot with an outdoor built in kitchen, entertaining patio and outdoor covered room plus a side yard wide enough for a garden.
Priced at $2,295,000
Mary Djavaherian
M: 858-663-2297
mary.djavaherian@compass.com
DRE #01512823
COMPASS
