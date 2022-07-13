Home of the Week - 12979 Chaparral Ridge Rd San Diego, CA 92130
Lovely 4B/2.5B, 2642sf, home in highly sought after Carmel Valley community. New paint throughout and all new carpet upstairs. AC, ceiling fans in all rooms. 3 car garage and dog run. Water feature in front private courtyard as well as a lovely fountain in back. Backyard BBQ w/outdoor refrigerator, firepit. Apple, orange, lemon, and avocado fruit trees. Top rated school district. All appliances convey. Close to all: Beaches, Del Mar Racetrack, Amtrak, championship golf courses, San Diego International Airport, shopping, restaurants, parks, San Diego Zoo and Safari Park and Torrey Pines State Beach and Preserve. This one won’t last long.
$2,299,000
Cathy Marie Galvin, Realtor®
619-913-9002
CathyGalvin@gmail.com
DRE#: 01704301
Berkshire Hathaway
