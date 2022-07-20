Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 13610 Pine Needles Dr, Del Mar

Quintessential DEL MAR home in a private setting with gorgeous ocean and sunset VIEWS! This 5BD/4.5BA contemporary designed home is drenched in natural light and features vaulted wood beamed ceilings and modern upgrades throughout. STUNNING gourmet kitchen boasts quartz countertops, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. On the ground level there is an attached suite with a full bath, kitchenette, and separate entry...great for multi-generational living! Additional features include multiple viewing decks creating an indoor/outdoor vibe, ample storage, air conditioning and 3 car garage. Just a short distance to beaches, restaurants, shops and award winning schools.

Priced at $3,249,000

Lisa Harden | Danielle Wright
858.922.2222 | 858.922.2345
hardenwright@gmail.com
DRE 00919554 | DRE 01310668
COMPASS

