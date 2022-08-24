Home of the Week - 6304 La Pintura Drive, La Jolla

6 BR | 6.5 BA | 7,482 Sq. Ft. | $6,975,000

Sited on large grounds, this architectural Muirlands compound, with modern and contemporary aspects, is exquisite. Its open floor plan embraces fabulous outdoor spaces, blending natural elements with clean lines, and bringing the outside in. Sophisticated, yet built for comfortable daily living, it offers an abundance of space and gorgeous volume. The heart of the home is the stunning great room with chef’s kitchen overlooking the resort-style backyard including a pickle ball court! Throw open your doors and welcome friends and family to a special place where life feels pretty close to perfect.

Daniel Albrecht | 858-926-8779 | dalbrecht@lajollaresidential.com | DRE #01934864

Patty Cohen | 858-414-4555 | pcohen@lajollaresidential.com | DRE #01340902

www.LaJollaResidential.com

Berkshire Hathaway