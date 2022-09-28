Home of the Week, 431 Marview Lane, Solana Beach

4 Bed | 5.5 Bath | 3,883 SF | $6,635,000

Fabulous custom built contemporary masterpiece! This recently finished ocean view property has nearly every modern feature offered. Award winning design by EOS Architecture seen in every detail within this turn key property. Main level offers expansive ocean views from the kitchen, great room, outdoor patio as well as primary bedroom and primary bathroom.

Scott Honnen

Compass

619.540.9474

scott.honnen@compass.com

DRE #00976351