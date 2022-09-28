Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week, 431 Marview Lane, Solana Beach

431 Marview Lane
1/3
431 Marview Lane 
431 Marview Lane
2/3
431 Marview Lane 
431 Marview Lane
3/3
431 Marview Lane 
Share

4 Bed | 5.5 Bath | 3,883 SF | $6,635,000
Fabulous custom built contemporary masterpiece! This recently finished ocean view property has nearly every modern feature offered. Award winning design by EOS Architecture seen in every detail within this turn key property. Main level offers expansive ocean views from the kitchen, great room, outdoor patio as well as primary bedroom and primary bathroom.

Scott Honnen
Compass
619.540.9474
scott.honnen@compass.com
DRE #00976351

Real EstateHome of the Week

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement