Home of the Week, 14224 Recuerdo Dr., Del Mar
3 Beds | 2 baths
Amazing ocean & Racetrack views from this single story home. Full high-end revitalization, with no details missed.
Offered at $2,695,000
Chantelle Brown, Realtor®
Big Block Realty
310.497.9228 | 760.512.8778
ChantelleBrownRealtor@gmail.com
DRE #02000118
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.