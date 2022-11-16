Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 678 E. Solana Circle, Solana Beach

Completely private & serene setting on one of largest lots in community. Recent improvements include: new roof, new gutters, installation of 32 solar panels & 2 Tesla batteries, installation of 3 Mitsubishi Split AC units, new front/rear/side landscaping, new garage door, new fencing & repainted exterior. Huge rear yard with “Zen Den”, 8 fruit trees & raised vegetable beds. New 2,500 gallon water catchment system with pumps for irrigation. Walk to farmer’s market, area beaches, cafes and dining. Ideal coastal living!

Offered at $2,295,000

JULIE M. HOWE, MBA
Luxury Market Specialist
DRE #00964776 | 858.361.2012 | julie.howe@sothebysrealty.com | JulieMHowe.com
Pacific Sotheby’s

