Real estate report: What were the 10 most expensive recent local home sales in Carmel Valley?

A house in San Diego that sold for $7.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Carmel Valley the week of Jan. 30. In total, 36 real estate sales were recorded in the area during that week, with an average price of $1.9 million. The average price per square foot was $733.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 30, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $2.2 million, single-family house at 12959 Flintwood Way

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 12959 Flintwood Way in San Diego. The price was $2,150,000 and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 2,629 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $818.

9. $2.2 million, single-family residence at 5436 Calle Blanca Trail

The 2,946 square-foot single-family house at 5436 Calle Blanca Trail in San Diego has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $2,170,000, $737 per square foot. The house was built in 2019.

8. $2.2 million, single-family residence at 4516 Shorepointe Way

The sale of the single family residence at 4516 Shorepointe Way in San Diego has been finalized. The price was $2,200,000, and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 3,294 square feet. The price per square foot was $668.

7. $2.5 million, single-family house at 5512 Havenridge Way

The property at 5512 Havenridge Way in San Diego has new owners. The price was $2,525,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 3,476 square feet. The price per square foot is $726.

6. $2.5 million, single-family home at 6727 Kenmar Way

The property at 6727 Kenmar Way in San Diego has new owners. The price was $2,535,000. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 3,712 square feet. The price per square foot is $683.

5. $2.6 million, detached house at 5810 Blazing Star Lane

The sale of the detached house at 5810 Blazing Star Lane, San Diego, has been finalized. The price was $2,625,000, and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 3,187 square feet. The price per square foot was $824.

4. $3 million, single-family residence at 5363 Aurora Summit Trail

The 4,551 square-foot single-family residence at 5363 Aurora Summit Trail, San Diego, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $3,000,000, $659 per square foot. The house was built in 2019.

3. $3.1 million, single-family house at 14154 Caminito Vistana

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 14154 Caminito Vistana in San Diego. The price was $3,100,000 and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 4,640 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $668.

2. $6.4 million, detached house at 6932 The Preserve Terrace

The property at 6932 The Preserve Terrace in San Diego has new owners. The price was $6,400,000. The house was built in 1920 and has a living area of 7,868 square feet. The price per square foot is $813.

1. $7.6 million, detached house at 4974 Del Mar Mesa Road

The 8,992 square-foot single-family house at 4974 Del Mar Mesa Road, San Diego, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $7,550,000, $840 per square foot. The house was built in 1920.

This article was created by artificial intelligence software that analyzes real estate data providers.