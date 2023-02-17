Real estate report: What were the 10 most expensive recent local home sales in Solana Beach?

A house in Solana Beach that sold for $3.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Solana Beach the week of Jan. 30. In total, 20 real estate sales were recorded in the area during that week, with an average price of $1.7 million, $905 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 30, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $1.7 million, single-family house at 318 Rios Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 318 Rios Avenue in Solana Beach. The price was $1,675,000 and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 1967 and the living area totals 952 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,759.

9. $1.7 million, single-family residence at 643 Solana Hills Court

The property at 643 Solana Hills Court in Solana Beach has new owners. The price was $1,713,000. The house was built in 1969 and has a living area of 1,632 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,050.

8. $1.8 million, detached house at 15808 Highland Court

The 3,281 square-foot single-family home at 15808 Highland Court, Solana Beach, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $1,800,000, $549 per square foot. The house was built in 1981.

7. $1.8 million, single-family residence at 1039 Santa Florencia

The sale of the single family residence at 1039 Santa Florencia in Solana Beach has been finalized. The price was $1,810,000, and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 1977 and has a living area of 1,731 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,046.

6. $2 million, single-family house at 1110 San Ricardo Court

The sale of the single-family house at 1110 San Ricardo Court, Solana Beach, has been finalized. The price was $2,000,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1978 and has a living area of 2,150 square feet. The price per square foot was $930.

5. $2.1 million, detached house at 678 Solana Circle

The property at 678 Solana Circle in Solana Beach has new owners. The price was $2,100,000. The house was built in 1968 and has a living area of 1,456 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,442.

4. $2.2 million, condominium at 821 Beachfront Drive

The 1,113 square-foot condominium at 821 Beachfront Drive in Solana Beach has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $2,225,000, $1,999 per square foot. The condominium was built in 1972.

3. $2.5 million, single-family home at 1153 Cerro Largo Drive

The property at 1153 Cerro Largo Drive in Solana Beach has new owners. The price was $2,460,000. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 2,834 square feet. The price per square foot is $868.

2. $2.9 million, single-family home at 1232 Via Mil Cumbres

The sale of the single family residence at 1232 Via Mil Cumbres in Solana Beach has been finalized. The price was $2,900,000, and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 1982 and has a living area of 3,899 square feet. The price per square foot was $744.

1. $3.7 million, single-family house at 683 Glenmont Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 683 Glenmont Drive, Solana Beach, has been finalized. The price was $3,700,000, and the house changed hands in November. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 2,999 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,234.

This article was created by artificial intelligence software that analyzes real estate data providers.