What were the most expensive recent home sales in Solana Beach?

A house in Solana Beach that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Solana Beach the week of Feb. 6.

In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during that week, with an average price of $1.4 million. The average price per square foot was $1,183.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

5. $585,000, condominium at 930 Via Mil Cumbres

The 762 square-foot condominium at 930 Via Mil Cumbres in Solana Beach has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $585,000, $768 per square foot. The condominium was built in 1979.

4. $1.1 million, condominium at 648 Solana Circle

The sale of the condominium at 648 Solana Circle, Solana Beach, has been finalized. The price was $1,135,000, and the new owners took over the condominium in January. The condominium was built in 1972 and has a living area of 1,044 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,087.

3. $1.7 million, single-family home at 514 Canyon Drive

The property at 514 Canyon Drive in Solana Beach has new owners. The price was $1,671,500. The house was built in 1957 and has a living area of 1,576 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,061.

2. $1.9 million, condominium at 829 Beachfront Drive

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 829 Beachfront Drive in Solana Beach. The price was $1,850,000 and the new owners took over the condominium in January. The condo was built in 1972 and the living area totals 1,082 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,710.

1. $2 million, single-family house at 1137 Santa Madera Court

The sale of the single family residence at 1137 Santa Madera Court in Solana Beach has been finalized. The price was $2,000,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1977 and has a living area of 1,654 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,209.

