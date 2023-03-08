Top homes sold in Carmel Valley and Solana Beach the week of Feb. 20

Carmel Valley:

A house in San Diego that sold for $5.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Carmel Valley the week of Feb. 20. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during that week, with an average price of $2.3 million. The average price per square foot was $768.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

8. $607,000, condominium at 3544 Caminito El Rincon

The sale of the condominium at 3544 Caminito El Rincon, San Diego, has been finalized. The price was $607,000, and the new owners took over the condominium in February. The condominium was built in 1993 and has a living area of 944 square feet. The price per square foot was $643.

7. $1.1 million, condominium at 3762 Fallon Circle

The sale of the condominium at 3762 Fallon Circle in San Diego has been finalized. The price was $1,090,500, and the new owners took over the condominium in February. The condominium was built in 1987 and has a living area of 1,401 square feet. The price per square foot was $778.

6. $1.7 million, single-family home at 6391 Autumn Gold Way

The property at 6391 Autumn Gold Way in San Diego has new owners. The price was $1,725,000. The house was built in 2016 and has a living area of 2,768 square feet. The price per square foot is $623.

5. $1.9 million, single-family residence at 4780 Tarantella Lane

The 2,663 square-foot detached house at 4780 Tarantella Lane, San Diego, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $1,920,000, $721 per square foot. The house was built in 1990.

4. $1.9 million, single-family home at 10923 Cloverhurst Way

The property at 10923 Cloverhurst Way in San Diego has new owners. The price was $1,925,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,720 square feet. The price per square foot is $708.

3. $2.1 million, single-family residence at 4939 Riding Ridge Road

The 2,844 square-foot single-family residence at 4939 Riding Ridge Road in San Diego has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $2,050,000, $721 per square foot. The house was built in 1996.

2. $3.1 million, single-family house on Morning Sage Way

A sale has been finalized for the detached house on Morning Sage Way in San Diego. The price was $3,100,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1920 and the living area totals 4,864 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $637.

1. $5.7 million, single-family home at 14342 Dalia Drive

The 5,435 square-foot single-family house at 14342 Dalia Drive, San Diego, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $5,749,000, $1,058 per square foot. The house was built in 1999.

Solana Beach:

A house in Solana Beach that sold for $2.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Solana Beach the week of Feb. 20.

In total, 1 real estate sale was recorded in the area during that week, with an average price of $2.2 million, $776 per square foot.

The price in the list below concerns real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 20., even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $2.2 million, single-family house at 1039 Cerro Largo Drive

The 2,834 square-foot single-family house at 1039 Cerro Largo Drive, Solana Beach, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $2,200,000, $776 per square foot. The house was built in 1977.

This article was created by artificial intelligence software that analyzes real estate data providers.

