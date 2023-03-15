Home of the Week - 155 15th Street Unit 2, Del Mar, CA 92014

1bd, 1ba, 780 sf, ocean view

Escape to your own private paradise with this stunning ocean view condominium located in a prime beach community with breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and Seagrove Park. Sensational interior design by Phillips Houston Design Associates. Note modern finishes and high end appliances such as Miele electric range, exhaust fan, dishwasher, Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer drawers and black honed granite kitchen counters. Cabinets throughout are custom built. Living, dining, kitchen and bedroom feature designer Synergy Bamboo flooring. Luxurious bath showcases Carrara marble counters, dual sinks, step in shower with Java stone, river rock and Montauk slate floors. This resort condominium offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of paradise with the potential for rental income. Exclusive Del Mar Village location offers easy access to beach, parks, restaurants and shopping.

$1,310,000

Cheri Luckhardt

cheriluckhardt.com | 619.518.4070 | cheri.luckhardt@gmail.com

DRE #001202797

Windermere Homes & Estates