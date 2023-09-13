Home of the Week - 13955 Mira Montana Drive, Del Mar

2BR, 2BA, 1188 SF, Mountain Views

Discover the epitome of coastal living in the prestigious community of Del Mar Heights. This single-family ‘A’ Frame home has undergone thoughtful renovations, resulting in a modern and chic design that blends with the captivating natural surroundings. Situated on a generous lot the interior has a cozy Scandinavian fireplace and pecky cedar wood, creating an ambiance that is both inviting and refined. The living area features an unobstructed vista of the San Diego mountains through the iconic ‘A’ Frame bringing the beauty of nature indoors. The property features several upgrades, including air conditioning, a whole-house water filter, replaced windows and roof. Equipped with smart home features and an EV charging outlet, this home effortlessly caters to contemporary needs.

Cheri Luckhardt

cheriluckhardt.com | 619.518.4070 | cheri.luckhardt@gmail.com

DRE #001202797

Windermere