Home of the Week - 518 San Andres Dr., Solana Beach

2BR | 2.5BA | 1656 SF | Asking Price: $1,490,000 HOA $400/mo.

Enjoy sweeping GOLF COURSE VIEWS from this beautiful townhome located in the coveted Sixth Green community of Solana Beach, CA. As the sun gracefully rises and sets, the private patio becomes your personal retreat, affording you front-row seats to the 6th fairway’s green expanse. Stepping inside, the grandeur of the space becomes evident with soaring ceilings and expansive windows that fill the rooms with abundant natural light. Recently upgraded and meticulously maintained, this turnkey residence radiates a warm and welcoming ambiance.

**BUYER INCENTIVE - Seller will credit buyer up to $25,000 for either a 2-1 buydown starting at 5.25% interest rate or for non-recurring closing costs.**

Karen Chelling

562.252.5673 | karenchelling@firstteam.com

DRE #02102441

First Team

