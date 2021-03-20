Salk and the Del Mar Garden Club to present virtual event ‘Fighting Climate Change with Plants’

The Salk Institute’s Women & Science program is collaborating with the Del Mar Garden Club on its annual community outreach program to present an informative virtual event focused on the study of plants and featuring Salk Professor Joanne Chory.

Salk Professor Joanne Chory (Courtesy)

The event, “Fighting Climate Change with Plants”, will be presented Monday, March 22, from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Register at: bit.ly/3tFhZOC or delmargardenclub.com.

Chory received an AB degree in biology with honors from Oberlin College, and a PhD in microbiology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign before conducting her postdoctoral research at Harvard Medical School. In 1988, she joined the faculty of the Salk Institute, where she has remained.

Chory is known for her studies that have shown how plants alter their shape and size in response to changes in their environment. Chory has served on numerous advisory committees and editorial boards, and has received multiple awards and honors, most recently: the Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences (2018); the Gruber Genetics Prize (2018); TED: The Audacious Project (2018); TED Talk, Vancouver (2019); the Princess of Asturias Award for Technical and Scientific Research (2019); and the Pearl-Meister Greengard Prize (2020). She is a member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the German National Academy of Sciences (Leopoldina), the American Philosophical Society, and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Additionally she is a foreign member of the Royal Society of London, a foreign affiliate of the French Academy of Science.

Come prepared for a fully interactive and engaging webinar. After the presentation, you will have the opportunity to ask questions of Chory directly during the Q&A portion of the program.

Questions are also welcome in advance. Participants will have the option to submit questions when they register.