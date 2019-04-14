Canyon Crest Academy takes second at State Science Olympiad

After winning first place in Regional Science Olympiad in San Diego, the Canyon Crest Academy team placed in second at the Southern California State Competition held on April 6 at Caltech. CCA has been in top two position for several years.

Science Olympiad is a way for the students to learn science and to pursue their passion, choosing choose from 23 different events that include biology, earth science, chemistry, physics, computers and technology.

The CCA team receives their second place award at Caltech. (Courtesy)

This year’s state team from CCA included April Cheng, Andrew Feng , Andy Zhu, Arnav Vora, Benjamin Clifner, Catherine Zhang, Cynthia Chen, David Zhai, Derrick Yao, Emma Cao, Jangwoo Lee, Martin Holmes, Ruchira Hariharan, Sanjana Sambwani and Sarah Shen.

The alternates were Andy Nilipour, Conan Lu, Gavin Budikentjana, Gilbert Yao, Jamie Yue, Katheryn Wetzel, Mason Holst and Susan Lee.

The program is entirely run by volunteers. While almost all of the program is run by students, parents provide both moral and financial support.This year’s organizational committee included Andy Zhu, Martin Holmes, Samiha Reza, April Cheng and Catherine Zhang.