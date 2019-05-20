Local gymnast wins Xcel Regional Championship

Carmel Valley gymnast Jayna Lee recently took first place all around in the silver level at the Xcel Regional Championships.

The 10-year-old fourth grader at Ocean Air Elementary, trains at TRC Gymnastics and has competed in gymnastics since she was five years old.

Jayna Lee celebrates her win. Courtesy

At the regional championships, Jayna competed against athletes from California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah. She placed first in floor and bars and second on the vault, racking up the points to capture the all-around title.