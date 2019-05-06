Flower Hill launches Sunday farmer's market

Flower Hill Promenade will host a Feast and Craft artisan market on the second Sunday of every month. Karen Billing

Flower Hill Promenade will host its first ever Feast + Craft Artisan Market on Mother’s Day, Sunday May 12.

The center has partnered with Whole Foods Market to bring local food vendors and makers together and create San Diego’s best outdoor market experience. The market from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. will feature live music, a Coronado Brewing beer garden, free Mother’s Day crafts, free kids activities, swag bags and more.