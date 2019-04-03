Del Mar Schools' jogathons bring in record numbers

Del Mar Union School District students have been racing laps and raising unprecedented funds at school jogathons to support specialists in STEAM + curriculum that includes the subjects of science, technology, engineering, arts, music, PE and more.

DMSEF President Samantha Madhosingh and daughter Sofia. Courtesy

Sycamore Ridge, Del Mar Hills, Torrey Hills, Del Mar Heights, Carmel Del Mar all reached their fundraising goals. Sage Canyon School’s jogathon raised over $152,000 while Ocean Air raised over $115,000.

“DMSEF has never raised over $100,000 during any jogathon so this is historic for us,” said Samantha Madhosingh, president of DMSEF. “We are hoping to raise more than $600,000 from the eight jogathons at all schools.”

One jogathon remains at Ashley Falls School on April 26.

Madhosingh said she is really proud of the tireless efforts of volunteers to put on these jogathon events, which have all been a bit unique at every school site.

“While our fundraising efforts have been amazing this jogathon season, we still have a lot more money to raise to get to our $1.8 million goal for STEAM+ credentialed specialists at all eight schools next year.”

Torrey Hills DMSEF director Aracely Forrester with her family. Courtesy