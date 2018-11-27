Legoland kicks off the holidays with world's largest Lego tree

Actress Jodie Sweetin helped Santa pull the switch to light the world’s largest Lego Christmas tree at Legoland California Resort during the 16th annual tree lighting ceremony in Carlsbad on Nov. 26. The 30-foot tall tree is made of more than 245,000 green Duplo bricks and lit up by more than 11,000 LED lights. The tree also features more than 400 other Lego decorations.

The tree lighting celebration at Legoland California. Sandy Huffaker/Legoland

“Thank you to Legoland California Resort for having me here today, it’s an amazing honor to light this incredible Lego tree and get the holiday season started,” said Sweetin, best known for her popular role as Stephanie Tanner on the ABC show “Full House” and the Netflix show “Fuller House”. Sweetin also stars in the upcoming Hallmark Channel original movie “Entertaining Christmas”. “I look forward to coming back with my kids and enjoying all the festivities for the park’s 20th birthday in 2019.”

In 2019, in honor of the park’s anniversary, all kids receive free admission on their birthdays.

At the ceremony, Legoland donated $10,000 on Sweetin’s behalf to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, a nonprofit pediatric academic medical center dedicated to creating hope and building healthier futures for children.

“Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is honored to receive this donation from Jodie and Legoland California Resort as it helps us continue to provide the best possible care for children,” said said Terry Green, associate senior vice president of development in the Foundation at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Legoland donated $10,000 to Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Sandy Huffaker/Legoland

The tree lighting ceremony kicked off Legoland’s winter celebration, Holidays at Legoland. Now through Dec. 31, Funtown has been transformed into a winter wonderland for guests to enjoy with occasional snow flurries and a traveling holiday band playing festive music. Kids can sing and dance as they watch the Lego Friends live holiday show and join in building activities.Guests can also enjoy character meet and greets with Lego Santa and a Lego toy soldier and collect holiday inspired pop badges.