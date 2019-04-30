Former TPHS standout Marty Graham teaches speed, agility at Solana Beach Little League

The Solana Beach Little League held its last player clinic of the season, this one lead by former local prep star athlete Marty Graham, who played football for Helix and Torrey Pines High Schools.
On April 14, Graham and Solana Beach Little League (SBLL) hosted the “Speed, Agility, and Base Running” clinic at Solana Vista Elementary School. Participants took advantage of the mid-season break to get an edge on the field as SBLL heads into the second half of the season.
“This is the third clinic Marty has done in the last two years and our players love the challenges he puts them through” said Steve Ford, SBLL vice president.
Graham and his coaches, including San Diego Strike Force quarterback Derrick Bernard, ran multiple stations rotating between fielding, sprints, base running, along with strength and agility exercises.
After high school, Graham went on to play two seasons as a running back and kick off/punt returner for the SDSU Aztecs (1996-1997). He is now a professional trainer who owns Athletic Performance Evolution San Diego.