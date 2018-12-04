Torrey Pines wrestlers start season strong

The Torrey Pines High School wrestling team’s season has had a successful start under the new leadership of head coach Connor Nesseler. On Nov. 29, the team won their first meet 48-36 (with seven pins) over Westview High school.

At the JV Invitational tournament at Valhalla High School on Dec. 1, the junior varsity team scored well with Hadi Idriss taking third place, Seth Johnson taking fifth place and Chris Ann taking sixth. That same weekend the varsity squad competed against 29 teams at the Carlsbad Classic. Alec Howell took fifth place while Peter "Pierre" Thomas finished in first place, pinning the 11th ranked wrestler in the state.