After hearing the testimony in front of the House Intelligence Committee for the impeachment inquiry, U.S.
The Santa Fe Irrigation District is moving forward with a proposed three-year rate plan that would raise total revenue for the district by 3 percent per year over the next three years, beginning early next year, through rate increases and changes in the district’s rate structure.
On the day that it had to cancel its Thanksgiving Thursday racing card due to predicted storms, the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club took a semantical stab at looking on the bright side.
The Solana Beach City Council looked at three possible options at its Nov. 20 meeting to upgrade the Marine Safety Center at Fletcher Cove, which was built in the 1940s.
Canyon Crest Academy math teacher Brian Shay was recently named one of six state finalists for the 2019 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, the nation’s highest honor for teachers.
More Solana Beach News
The Solana Vista School rebuild is ready to go as the Solana Beach School District board approved the scope, timeline and budget for construction to kick off in June 2020.
The city of Solana Beach will spend approximately $44,520 in Community Development Block Grant funds to improve public rights of way for residents and visitors with disabilities.
There’s no greater proof of San Diego’s famously fair weather than this: In 82 years, the Del Mar race track has never lost a single day of horse racing to inclement weather.
Authorities Friday, Nov. 15, offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a 39-year-old man last week in a Del Mar alley.
Solana Beach residents spoke out against a San Dieguito Union High School District proposal to build a new district office that would take away field space on the Earl Warren Middle School campus.
Flames engulfed several dwellings Tuesday night, Nov. 12, at the Del Mar Beach Club condo complex in Solana Beach, authorities said.
Solana Beach’s new mixed-use development at 330 Cedros is nearing completion and will be adding to the already art-focused neighborhood with several eye-catching murals.
At an Oct. 30 workshop, the San Dieguito Union High School District board members discussed the results of a feasibility study to move from their current office in Encinitas to a more centrally-located office in Solana Beach that would allow staff to work more efficiently.
The Solana Beach School District is facing about a $5.7 million shortfall in its Solana Vista School rebuild project due to construction escalation costs.
Jeffrey Bizzack admitted in a guilty plea to paying $250,000 to get his son into USC as a volleyball recruit
Latest Del Mar News
Del Mar ballerina Remy Loren earned top placement at the Youth America Grand Prix ballet competition.
Francisca Vasconcelos graduated from Torrey Pines High before enrolling at MIT
Several years ago, Canyon Crest Academy senior Avery Kay suggested that her grandmother, who has Parkinson’s disease and had broken her hip after falling in a cemetery, wear a Life Alert.
An Encinitas property owner has filed a lawsuit against The Ray, a recently approved 35-unit hotel project, over concerns about noise, parking and other alleged violations under the California Environmental Quality Act.
Mike Davis and Ingrid Johnson are on a mission to empower people to fight back against Parkinson’s disease with their new Rock Steady Boxing program in Carmel Valley.
The Clean Energy Alliance, a new Community Choice Energy program launched by the cities of Solana Beach, Del Mar and Carlsbad, will hold a public hearing Dec. 19 on its implementation plan.
The Solana Ranch School EnviroHawks are keeping a watchful eye over plastic waste on their campus.
Sixteen above-ground cabinets need to be installed throughout Solana Beach as part of a proposed citywide fiber optic network, and city staff will be conducting outreach to help determine the locations and designs for each one.
Del Mar voters will be asked next year whether to approve a new structure for fees charged to residents for stormwater management.
The 2020 San Diego County Fair will take visitors up, up and away to a summer full of action-packed fun from June 5 to July 5, 2020 (closed on Mondays).
