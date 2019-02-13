Culture Brewing turns six in Solana Beach

Culture Brewing will celebrate its sixth anniversary at its flagship location on Solana Beach’s Cedros Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 23 from noon to 4:30 p.m. with VIP early access at 11 a.m.

Culture's new anniversary merch. Courtesy

The celebration will include tasting stations set-up on their patio as well as food from Red Oven Food Truck, JoJo’s Creamery ice cream and beer floats, games, new anniversary merchandise and an opportunity drawing.

As part of the celebration Culture will release its anniversary beer, the Wildflower IPA, which will be available on tap and in cans. The purchase of a four pack of Wildflower includes custom six-year anniversary koozies.

Tickets are available at culturebrewingco.com/solana-beach-events-calendar/2019/2/23/six-year-anniversary-party