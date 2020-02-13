330 Cedros offers places to live, work and play in Solana Beach

RAF Pacifica Group, led by developer Adam Robinson, recently completed the construction of a brand new mixed-use project in Solana Beach. 330 Cedros is the first new ground-up project to be completed in Solana Beach in several years and features a mix of retail, residential and office spaces.

Located in the heart of the Cedros Design District, the development’s retail is on the street level including space for a 3,000 square foot restaurant and patio. Retail tenants so far include F45, a gym that focuses on team-based, functional training. The growing fitness franchise has a nearby location in Carmel Valley and has already started getting warmed up in the community by hosting a boot camp class at Fletcher Cove.

On the second level, there is over 7,000 square feet of creative office space and the first luxury residential units along Cedros Avenue. The six two-bedroom units and two one-bedroom units feature amenities like 6 to 18-foot tall ceilings, large view decks, top-of-the-line fixtures and appliances and even heated floors.

Inside a residential unit at 330 Cedros. (Courtesy)

Designed to blend into the art-focused community, 330 Cedros is filled with public art on its exteriors, including murals by local artist Skye Walker.

The 330 Cedros property was home to Cedros Gardens for more than 20 years until it closed in 2015. RAF Pacifica Group acquired the land in 2017 with a commitment to build a true mixed-use project. The building was designed by Sean MacLeod, a Solana Beach resident who helped found the Cedros Design District more than 25 years ago.